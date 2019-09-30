Home Cities Chennai

Armed with words in Anna University

The Vivekananda Hall at Anna University thundered with the sound of applause. The students rose to their feet as the guests, all Army men and women, smiled at the crowd.

The third edition of Marathal Thagumo, an inter-collegiate elocution competition organised by the S Foundation, was held at Anna University.

By Express News Service

Nearly 200 colleges from the state took part in the event, with nine colleges making it to the finals held on Saturday. The speakers debated about the struggles, hardships and sacrifices made by the armed forces.

“Our army has 1.4 million people. But behind them is a silent army, which is essential to the second-largest military of the world. The defence budget does not pay them. They are the families of the army personnel. As Army wives, we have to shoulder a lot. As military mothers, we feel like Jijabhai, producing a Chatrapati Shivaji,” said guest of honour Shoba Varthaman, mother of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

In his speech, the chief guest, Major General A Arun, deputy commandant and chief instructor, Officer’s Training Academy, Chennai, shed light on the daily struggles and triumphs of a soldier, peppered with humour and weight for the audience to savour.

The winners of the Tamil elocution were N Rehaana Paaveen from Chennai Institute of Technology and S Koushika Sri Lakshmi from Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai.

The winners of the English elocution were Ayesha Parveen M from Stella Maris College and Siddharth Raghavan from Guru Nanak College, Chennai.

