Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to take action on senior planner under DVAC radar

The GO has been forwarded to member secretary CMDA on September 10, for necessary action.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has less than two weeks to take action against a senior planner under the scanner of the Directorate of Vigilance and Corruption (DVAC) for alleged irregularities in local bodies.

While the official still continues to hold the files pertaining to local bodies, official sources told Express that action will soon be taken against him and that he will be moved to a less sensitive posting.

It is learnt from official sources that the DVAC sought permission from the Municipal Administration and Water supply (MAWS) Department, to conduct preliminary enquiry against senior planner S Rudiramurthy on February 18, 2019, and MAWS accorded permission for it on July 10, 2019 by issuing a Government Order. 

The GO has been forwarded to member secretary CMDA on September 10, for necessary action. This also comes at a time when a senior planner is under the scanner of the Visakha committee for sending sexually coloured messages to a female contractual staff in CMDA. Sources in the MAWS department said the DVAC is launching the enquiry under Section 17 (a) (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Under the section, any public servant, who accepts or obtains or attempts to obtain from another person for himself or for any other person, any undue advantage as a motive or reward to induce a public servant, by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of his personal influence to perform or to cause performance of a public duty improperly or dishonestly or to forbear or to cause to forbear such public duty by such public servant or by another public servant, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years but which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine.

The order to prosecute tainted government officials under Section 17 A of Prevention of Corruption Act should be given within the time frame of three months as per the strictures laid by Supreme Court of India, according to official sources.

The Vigilance commissioner had recently stated that it is the prerogative of the government in taking a decision and informing the DVAC within a time frame fixed in the Act.

“The issues which may arise out of the decision taken by the government, will be brought to the notice of the Vigilance Commission by DVAC and during that time, the Vigilance Commission will render appropriate advice to the government,” a source said, adding that the Vigilance Commission does not want the departments in the secretariat, to send in the particular file to the Vigilance commission for remarks.

