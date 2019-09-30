Exclusive seats for PwDs, women to be restored in Chennai trains

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dedicated seats for Persons with Disabilities and unreserved women passengers in trains with LHB coaches are set to be restored soon, thanks to technological transformation of power supply system in coaches.



Nellai and Podhigai Expresses which were operated with LHB rakes got redesigned coaches recently, official sources said.



In the new technology ‘Head on Generation’ (HOG), LHB coaches will receive power from overhead equipment. So far, two diesel generator cars are attached at either end to power lights and AC in LHB coaches.

Introduction of power cars have resulted in removal of one general compartment and seating-cum-luggage brake van, which comprise seats for physically challenged and women.



Transformation of technology involves two stages - modification of electrical system in LHB coaches and replacement of power cars.



While one generator car will continue to be attached for emergency, another power car will be replaced by LHB Second Luggage, guard and Divyaang coach, built with under-slung motors, which has seats for differently-abled and women passengers.

A senior official of Southern Railway said as many as 27 pairs of trains, including Chennai - Mysuru Shatabdi, Pandiyan, Rockfort, Nellai and Podhigai Expresses have been converted into HOG system.



Redesigning of electrical system of LHB coaches comes two years after railways took a policy decision to stop producing conventional ICF coaches. Officials said conversion to Head on Generation has reduced diesel consumption by 2.81 lakh litres between April and August, thereby saving Rs 19.9 crore.