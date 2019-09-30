Home Cities Chennai

Game on with the legends: A day out with cosplayers in Chennai

Sword-wielding armour-clad warriors, digital monsters in shiny wings and demon slayers from the anime-manga world — TNIE has a day out with cosplayers.

Published: 30th September 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nearly 70 cosplayers took part in the cosplay competition held at Phoenix MarketCity

Nearly 70 cosplayers took part in the cosplay competition held at Phoenix MarketCity.

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among the mall-goers walked a man dressed as a knight — an orange chest plate sharply standing out in the crowd, shoulder pads made of a lion and an eagle, greaves that had little spikes on them, and a massive sword the size of a man.

They looked at him curiously, some afraid, only to relax when the man smiled and pointed out that the costume was made of foam.

Nearly 70 cosplayers took part in the cosplay competition held at Phoenix MarketCity on Saturday. The contestants dressed up as characters from video games and animes were judged by international cosplay star Akira Konomi and cosplay photographer Kisaragi Nel.

“I’ve noted down some designing tricks that I’ll be sure to use once I get back,” said Konomi.
Metamorphosis 

So what is the secret? Well, according to the amateur and professional cosplayers who came to the competition, it’s all about understanding your character.

According to Vaishnavi Prasad, a city-based cosplayer, who has been performing for five years, it’s all about channelling the character’s personality.

“I’m cosplaying as Ryuk from the show Death Note. He’s a mischievous character who has an agenda. He wanted to be entertained, so he drops the death note on Earth,” said the 30-year-old. Her intricately prepared costume with a set of black wings, were made by hand and took 60 hours to make.

Similarly, for first-time cosplayer Santhosh Joshua, the character Tanjiro from the anime Demon Slayer was appealing due to his sense of empathy. “It doesn’t matter how evil the character may be, he tries to empathise with them and understand them,” said the 21-year-old. His costume came with a wooden sword and took one month to make.

Sky’s the limit 

For the professional cosplayers, who came from across the nation, making their costume was tantamount to understanding their character better.

Ryeuben Hnamte from Shillong came as Zero from the video game Dynasty Warriors. The 24-year-old spent nearly three months preparing one outfit, which was true to every detail of the army general’s costume, right to the detailing on the ends of his coat.

“While I was making the costume, I researched about the character’s life and background. It’s very important for cosplayers to make their costumes as it helps us understand the character better,” he said.

In addition to this, some

decided to test their limits. Mumbai-based Trisha Devanika’s costume of Angemon from Digimon had 5,000 feathers painstakingly cut and pressed onto six wings.

Saurabh Singh Rawat from Mumbai wore an armour made out of foam board, and handpainted to resemble the costume of King Virian from the video game League of Legends. “I wanted to challenge my painting skills because this costume needs a lot of detailed paintwork. It was challenging, but worth it,” he said.

But the best part of the evening was the camaraderie between cosplayers, who would brush back a wing or adjust a stubborn piece of armour for their friends and competitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cosplayrs
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp