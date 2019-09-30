Issue fresh RC book, pay 20 thousand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to provide a Registration Certificate (RC) book with the correct model number, to a man who purchased a motorcycle in 2012, a city consumer forum directed the Adyar Royal Enfield showroom and the Assistant Registration Authority, Chennai West, to pay Rs 20,000 and the proper RC book.

A Ori of West Saidapet purchased Thunderbird 500 Royal Enfield bike. However, he was provided with a Classic 500 RC book. On November 3, 2012, Ori paid an advance of Rs 5,000 and then paid the entire Rs 1.60 lakh to purchase the bike.



However, after the RC book was issued, it was found that it was entered as Classic 500 instead of Thunderbird 500 in the manufacturer’s column. Despite repeated requests to rectify the error, the showroom manager and Assistant Registration Authority failed to do the same.

Ori also submitted a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, seeking compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

The Royal Enfield showroom manager submitted that only the correct particulars were given to the RTO, that did not implement the same. The RTO replied that since the vehicle was a new version and the name of the latest version was yet to be updated on the website, the vehicle was registered as Classic 500 UCB. Also, the particulars provided were not mentioned correctly in the ‘Makers Class’ category.



The tribunal, presided by M Mony, along with member R Baskarkumaravel, observed that the said column was not mentioned correctly by the company and directed to pay compensation.