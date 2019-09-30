MOP quiz keeps participants ‘bustle’ing in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MBA Department of MOP Vaishnav College for Women hosted the 13th edition of its corporate quiz programme Bustle on Saturday at the college premises. Bustle 2019 saw corporates from Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi battle it out at the prelims.



The quiz master, Arvind and his team from X Quiz, conducted the challenging quiz with innovative rounds that had the six teams in the finals teams. This left the audience captivated.

Bustle 2019 saw higher stakes with the finalists and the audience vying for prizes worth Rs 1 lakh. Naveen Kumar from Sai Mithra and Jayakanth from TCS emerged winners. Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women presided over the prize distribution ceremony.



The winner of All Women’s Team, Best B-School Team and all six teams on stages were given prizes.

The event was organised and managed by the first year students of the MBA department. It was a hands-on experience in marketing and event management for these students. The New Indian Express was the media partner for Bustle 2019.