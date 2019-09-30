Home Cities Chennai

No respite from garbage, say residents of Ennore village

When Express reported about the issue in June, the corporation had promised to set up extra garbage bins in the village.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped near Kosasthalaiyar river at Kattukuppam village ( Photo | EPS )

By M D OMJASVIN
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ennore’s Kattukuppam village continues to be a dump yard for unsegregated waste despite the Tiruvottriyur corporation zone, under which it falls, has door-to-door collection, divisional composting units, and large composting yards.  

When Express reported about the issue in June, the corporation had promised to set up extra garbage bins in the village. However, two months later, it remains an empty promise.

Near Kosasthalaiyar river, heaps of garbage, including bio and non-biodegradable waste is dumped in open land. Fishermen blame the civic body for collecting waste from elsewhere and dumping it in their village.  

‘‘We have witnessed conservancy workers dumping garbage in daylight in our village,’’ said M Raja (43), a fisherman. ‘‘Who will take it from here?’’

While the area where garbage is being dumped belongs to Public Works Department, it is also difficult for a garbage lorry to enter the spot as it is just located on the banks of Kosasthalaiyar river.

‘‘They do not dump garbage elsewhere because political party functionaries live around Tiruvottriyur and surrounding areas. Since this is a fishing village, the corporation has no concern,’’ Raja said.  

Meanwhile, open-defecation continues in the village as large amounts of human faeces are seen near the river banks.

Despite toilets being there, drainage connections run in the open leading to it getting clogged. In some places, drainage lines are broken too.

‘‘Our demand for long has been to have closed drainage system,  but it has not been met by authorities yet. Toilets get clogged very often leading to many men defecating in the open,’’ said Anbu R (42), another fisherman.

Express visited the village and found that public toilets there have been dysfunctional and locked. ‘‘Nobody uses the public toilets here as it lacks water facility. There is nobody to monitor it as well,’’ added Anbu.

Officials deny laxity

Corporation officials denied the civic body was dumping garbage in the village.

Door-to-door collection is done everyday and segregated waste is taken to divisional composting units. It is the fishermen who dump garbage there, they said.

‘‘This time, we will clear the garbage again and set up bins. We will inspect the public toilets too and create awareness about public hygiene.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kattukuppam village Garbage Menace
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp