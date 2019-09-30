Playing with emotions with late author S Rangarajan in Chennai

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Witty, edgy, out-of-the-box writing, and an oeuvre that’s ahead of its time — S Rangarajan who wrote under the allonym Sujatha, presented a series of stories to the Tamil novel-novella readers, giving them a refreshing perspective of modern Tamil literature.



With over 100 novels, 10-odd stage plays and almost 250 short stories to his credit, the late author still remains a favourite.



On Friday, fans of the writer were in for a treat. As part of an artistic initiative — Celebrating the Writers — Komal Theatre led by Dharini Komal picked five short stories from Sujatha’s repertoire and brought them to life on stage.

As the ‘Housefull’ board was placed outside the Narada Gana Sabha, the curtains went up. Five stories, ranging across genres — Anumathi, an engaging family drama; Ayiram Varudangal Uyirudan Iruppathu Eppadi, a delightful comedy; Eithavan, a crime thriller; Nagaram, a heart-wrenching and thought-provoking social drama and Suriyan, a sci-fi play — each running for 20 minutes, were staged. All the plays were dramatised and directed by Dharini.

“The process of reading Sujatha’s short stories started in June. I read about 80 per cent of the short stories from his body of work, to pick the best from each genre. Sometimes the best would not yield to an adaptation. So, I selected those that were suitable for dramatisation. It was a very interesting journey,” she said.

The stories were selected by the end of June and in July, the script was written and rehearsals began. “The team rehearsed for almost 50 days,” she said.

The cast, a mix of seasoned artists and newcomers took the audience on a journey of emotions.



“To me, this was very interesting — a lot of newcomers were interested to be part of the production,” she said, adding that the production also drew a section of people who weren’t part of the regular theatre-going crowd.



“When I posted news of this production in a Sujatha Fans Club page on Facebook, little did I know that they would come in scores to watch the play. They are readers, literature enthusiasts, and it was wonderful to see them enjoying a play. For many, this was their first stage play after a gap of 15 years,” she said.

The director-cum-documentary filmmaker also created a 10-minute audio-visual presentation on the legend, which was screened ahead of the show. In its upcoming plays, Komal Theatre will feature works of Thi Janakiraman, Choodamani, and Indira Parthasarathy.



“I also want to focus on stories by female writers about women and also dramatise full-length novels instead,” she said.