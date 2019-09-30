Sludge from storm drains at Alandur raises a stink

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For close to 10 days, gunny bags filled with sludge and solid waste removed from storm water drains have been dumped along MKN Road at Alandur. Because of recent rain, sludge from the gunny bags have started oozing out all over the pavement raising a stink, residents say.



Also, some bags have been left in front of a school nearby. Shopkeepers from eateries near the spot said the stench was unbearable. Though residents repeatedly alerted officials concerned, no action has been taken yet.

SP Nalan, a resident and activist, had raised repeated complaints with State Highways department and Greater Chennai Corporation. But, both departments have only been blaming each other and have not taken ownership to clean the mess.

“A week ago, I noticed this issue. Immediately, I registered a complaint through 1913 and Namma Chennai app. But, officials keep saying this does not come under their purview. People can hardly walk as the semi solid sludge has messed up the sidewalk also,” he said.



A few days later, officials concerned contacted Nalan about the issue, but the gunny bags have not been removed yet.

A corporation official from Zone 12 said it will be removed very soon.



“We have started work of desilting drains only three days ago. So, these bags cannot be lying on the road for 10 days. Workers usually leave it on the road for a day to let it dry. We always remove it the next day,” the official said.