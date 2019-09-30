Home Cities Chennai

Sludge from storm drains at Alandur raises a stink

 For close to 10 days, gunny bags filled with sludge and solid waste removed from storm water drains have been dumped along MKN Road at Alandur.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For close to 10 days, gunny bags filled with sludge and solid waste removed from storm water drains have been dumped along MKN Road at Alandur. Because of recent rain, sludge from the gunny bags have started oozing out all over the pavement raising a stink, residents say.

Also, some bags have been left in front of a school nearby. Shopkeepers from eateries near the  spot said the stench was unbearable. Though residents repeatedly alerted officials concerned, no action has been taken yet.

SP Nalan, a resident and activist, had raised repeated complaints with State Highways department and Greater Chennai Corporation. But, both departments have only been blaming each other and have not taken ownership to clean the mess. 

“A week ago, I noticed this issue. Immediately, I registered a complaint through 1913 and Namma Chennai app. But, officials keep saying this does not come under their purview. People can hardly walk as the semi solid sludge has messed up the sidewalk also,” he said.

A few days later, officials concerned contacted Nalan about the issue, but the gunny bags have not been removed yet.

A corporation official from Zone 12 said it will be removed very soon. 

“We have started work of desilting drains only three days ago. So, these bags cannot be lying on the road for 10 days. Workers usually leave it on the road for a day to let it dry. We always remove it the next day,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alandur Sink
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp