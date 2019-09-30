Will water meters in Chennai be game changers?

Madhumitha Viswanath By

CHENNAI: After reeling under acute water crisis this summer and the recent rains barely replenishing groundwater table, all eyes are now on the proposed water meters, where you pay only for the quantity of water consumed.



Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is in the process of fixing water meters to commercial establishments.

The practice of water meter is the need of the hour for a city like Chennai feel experts, activists and residents, adding rainwater harvesting and desilting are undoubtedly important, but setting up meters will make people responsible. Here’s a look at how water meters could be game changers...



Curb on illegal tapping



Other than conservation, residents say with the new system, leakage and illegal tapping can be stopped. “Some houses in Adyar are used as paying guest and hostel accommodations, but they do not pay charges under commercial tariff. With introduction of meters, officials can spot such anomalies,” said V C Kannan, a resident of Kasturba Nagar.

In the last six months, the board terminated 230 connections as they were tapping excess water. “Many residing in apartments were tapping from the main Metro Water connection. If a meter is installed, they will be held accountable. Moreover, as long as water is free, people will continue to waste,” said S Suresh of Ambattur.



In Anna Nagar, 75 cases of illegal tappings came to light after residents in tail end area did not get water supply. Such incidents will come to an end if a meter is installed.

Pay for consumed unit



In today’s scenario, residents end up paying both water tax and charges even if there is no supply. This will not happen with the new system. “In my apartment, even if we do not get supply we still have to pay, which is unfair. But, when meters are installed, we will have to pay only for how much we use. People will start using water judiciously too,” said Jayaraman V S, of T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Reliable digital meters?



While attempts to install manual meters failed, technology advancement is helping overcome problems. A former Metro Water official said for Chennai, setting up meters is a tricky process, as there is only intermittent supply. “When supply is not there, only air will pass through meters.



Errors happened because of this and readings were wrong. But, this was with a manual meter. Today’s digital meters are more sophisticated and can give accurate readings even with intermittent supply,” he added.



The 600-odd meters to be fitted in commercial establishments are being manufactured by a French company. The instruments are tested at Fluid Control Research Institute, Palakkad, before installation. These metres are radio frequency-based AMR devices.

Lessons from others



Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have already absorbed this idea from countries like Israel and Singapore, pioneers in water distribution.



“The main problem Chennai faces is that there is no data available on exactly how much water is consumed and how much is discharged as sewage. Lack of concrete data makes finding solutions harder. Once this is introduced, water which is an utility just like electricity, can be measured precisely,” said S Mohan, Professor of Environmental and Water Resources at IIT Madras.