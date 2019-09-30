Home Cities Chennai

Will water meters in Chennai be game changers?

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is in the process of fixing water meters to commercial establishments.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have already absorbed this idea from countries like Israel and Singapore, pioneers in water distribution.

Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have already absorbed this idea from countries like Israel and Singapore, pioneers in water distribution.

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After reeling under acute water crisis this summer and the recent rains barely replenishing groundwater table, all eyes are now on the proposed water meters, where you pay only for the quantity of water consumed.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is in the process of fixing water meters to commercial establishments.

The practice of water meter is the need of the hour for a city like Chennai feel experts, activists and residents, adding rainwater harvesting and desilting are undoubtedly important, but setting up meters will make people responsible. Here’s a look at how water meters could be game changers...

Curb on illegal tapping

Other than conservation, residents say with the new system, leakage and illegal tapping can be stopped. “Some houses in Adyar are used as paying guest and hostel accommodations, but they do not pay charges under commercial tariff. With introduction of meters, officials can spot such anomalies,” said V C Kannan, a resident of  Kasturba Nagar.

In the last six months, the board terminated 230 connections as they were tapping excess water. “Many residing in apartments were tapping from the main Metro Water connection. If a meter  is installed, they will be held accountable. Moreover, as long as water is free, people will continue to waste,” said S Suresh of Ambattur.

In Anna Nagar, 75 cases of illegal tappings came to light after residents in tail end area did not get water supply. Such incidents will come to an end if a meter is installed.

Pay for consumed unit

In today’s scenario, residents end up paying both water tax and charges even if there is no supply. This will not happen with the new system. “In my apartment, even if we do not get supply we still have to pay, which is unfair. But, when meters are installed, we will have to pay only for how much we use. People will start using water judiciously too,” said Jayaraman V S, of T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Reliable digital meters?

While attempts to install manual meters failed, technology advancement is helping overcome problems. A former Metro Water official said for Chennai, setting up meters is a tricky process, as there is only intermittent supply. “When supply is not there, only air will pass through meters.

Errors happened because of this and readings were wrong. But, this was with a manual meter. Today’s digital meters are more sophisticated and can give accurate readings even with intermittent supply,” he added.

The 600-odd meters to be fitted in commercial establishments are being manufactured by a French company. The instruments are tested at Fluid Control Research Institute, Palakkad, before installation. These metres are radio frequency-based AMR devices.

Lessons from others

Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have already absorbed this idea from countries like Israel and Singapore, pioneers in water distribution.

“The main problem Chennai faces is that there is no data available on exactly how much water is consumed and how much is discharged as sewage. Lack of concrete data makes finding solutions harder. Once this is introduced, water which is an utility just like electricity, can be measured precisely,” said S Mohan, Professor of Environmental and Water Resources at IIT Madras.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp