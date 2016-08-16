Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress demands roll back of power tariff

Protestors, led by DPCC chief Ajay Maken, came in tractors and bullock carts, holding flags and placards, and raised slogans against the AAP government.

Published: 16th August 2016 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2016 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scores of Congress workers and farmers held a protest today outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding a roll back of "arbitrary hike" in power tariff and reduction in the load capacity of tube-wells used by farmers for irrigation purposes.

The protestors, led by DPCC chief Ajay Maken, came in tractors and bullock carts, holding flags and placards, and raised slogans against the AAP government.

Maken alleged that the AAP government had "turned a blind eye" to NDPL's "arbitrary" hike of power tariffs from agricultural to non domestic low tension category and reduction in the load capacity of tube-wells used by farmers for irrigation purposes to 10 kw from 20 kw for the purpose of availing subsidy.

According to a July 20 NDPL order on the change of rate category from agriculture to NDLT, the farmers were no longer "eligible to be considered under agriculture rate category", DPCC said in a statement.

This arbitrary revision in the load capacity of tube-wells without the knowledge of farmers, and bringing them under the ambit of commercial category, has "inflicted" a very "heavy financial burden" on the farmers who use tube-wells for irrigating their agricultural fields, Maken alleged.

He claimed farmers, who were having power loads of 6 to 8 kw, and those who were getting bills for Rs 1000 to Rs 2000, were now being forced to shell out sums to the tune of Rs 40,000 and above as their power loads have been "arbitrarily revised" to 10 kw and above, to bring them above the subsidy category, so that they could be charged at commercial rates.

The DPCC chief said the AAP government can "intervene and play a role in decision-making in this case, but it is not."

"We, therefore, would wait and see if the AAP government responds or not. And, if it doesn't, then several of these farmers and our party workers would go to Punjab and expose the lies of the Delhi government," Maken said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp