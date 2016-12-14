NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP workers will visit city homes from tomorrow offering a 'laddoo' as a part of its the 'thanksgiving' campaign launched by city president of the party Manoj Tiwari, and take public feedback on demonetisation.

There are many who want to "fail" the demonetisation move even though people are "patiently" cooperating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fight against black money, Tiwari said.

"(Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwalji had tried his level best to instigate people for revolt (against

demonetisation) but Delhi people supported demonetisation. As a mark of our respect to the people who are patiently bearing the problems and supporting demonetisation, we will offer laddoo to each household in Delhi during the campaign starting tomorrow and will continue till January 10," Tiwari said.

The "thanksgiving and feedback" programme will also gauze public mood by asking them about the problems they face.

"We know people are facing problems yet they are enthusiastically supporting demonetisation. The workers will not only offer Laddo, they will also collect feedback and report to us," he said.

During the campaign, party workers will visit each house in their polling booths and offer a 'laddoo' and seek feedback from each household.

People of Delhi are bearing pain due to demonetisation as a "national responsibility" and we are grateful to them, he said.

"I have asked the workers and leaders in mandals and booths to take initiative and visit houses with the Laddoos.

We expect to cover whole of Delhi this way in next 10-15 days," he said.

Enthused by Tiwari's move, Delhi BJP vice president Jai Prakash distributed laddoos among the traders at Kamla Market while participating in a an awareness campaign about cashless transactions today.

"We have been doing this by offering water and biscuits to people standing in queues at ATMs and banks. Today we also bought 2 Kgs of laddoos and offered to the traders while educating them on various modes of e-payments," JP said. The entire Delhi BJP unit is carrying out an awareness campaign on cashless transactions by holding contact programmes with traders and local residents in different parts of the city.

The BJP councilors in the three MCDs today attended a meeting and learnt tips of e-payments and banking mobile apps.

They also sent token money using the apps.