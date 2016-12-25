Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to conduct entrance exams for B.com from next academic year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University is actively considering conducting entrance exams in the B.com subject from the next admission year.

Currently, varsity holds entrance test for its Post Graduation (PG) and professional courses only, but admissions to undergraduate courses are made on the basis of Class XII marks.

"The university is taking all the stakeholders including college principals in confidence and consulting them. If we are successful in organising this competition for Commerce stream, one-third of the student population will be catered, to" said Manoj Khanna, convenor of Admission Committee of DU.

Khanna also further informed that the university is exploring a tie-up with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in this pilot project of the topmost university of the country.

"We are exploring the possibilities of a tie up with CBSE that conducts all India-level exams, in this regard. But we are not in hurry lest any wrong step could lead to problems for the students," Khanna added.

DU is also assessing its potential like how to strengthen infrastructure for aniline admissions and preparations of entrance tests, with emphasis on evolving a "student friendly" admission system, he added.   

Delhi University B.com admission

