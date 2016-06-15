NEW DELHI: A CRPF jawan today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from a personal weapon at the forces' headquarter here.

Head Constable Hemant Kumar (25) was found lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom in the ground floor of the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters here at about 10 AM.

They said the jawan was working in the public relations cell of the force and was on morning duty when the incident happened. He shot himself from a pistol that he brought with himself, they said.

Soon after the gun shot was heard in the well secured CRPF headquarter at Lodhi Road here, troops in the vicinity and those in the armed quick reaction team reached the spot.

"He was found lying in a pool of blood. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered and senior officials of the force have rushed to the spot," they said.

This is the probably the first time that the any such suicide incident has taken place right inside the CRPF headquarter, they added.

Kumar had joined the force in 2012, the official said.