Woman raped by three in Delhi's Bhalaswa Dairy area

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old woman, mother of five children, was allegedly raped by three men in north west Delhi's Bhalaswa Dairy area on pretext of getting her a job, police said today. The main accused, Noor Alam, has been arrested, they said.

The woman, whose husband works in Ludhiana, stays with her children at Bhalaswa Dairy area. Alam, who was known to the woman through a mutual contact, had promised her her a job and had called her near Mukundpur on October 11 on the same pretext. Later he had taken her to a room in Bhalaswa Dairy where he allegedly raped her after giving her a drink laced with sedatives, police said. Further, in her statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC, she named the other two accused of raping her, said a senior police officer.

The accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she informed about the incident to anyone, the officer said, adding that after her complaint was lodged at Bhalaswa Dairy police station she was sent for a medical examination. While Alam has been arrested, the two other accused in the case are absconding, the official said.