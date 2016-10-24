Home Cities Delhi

Man kills girl at temple, claims she was possessed by spirits

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed by man, who hit her head against the floor of a temple in west Delhi's Ranhola area, claiming that she was possessed by spirits.

Published: 24th October 2016

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed by man, who hit her head against the floor of a temple in west Delhi's Ranhola area today, claiming that she was possessed by spirits. Amit Kumar (28), a rickshaw puller, allegedly kidnapped the girl from her home around 11.15 AM and took her to a temple 100 metres away, where he hit her head against the floor injuring her grievously, a senior police officer said.

While searching for their daughter, the girl's parents found her lying on the temple floor and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, he said. Meanwhile, police arrived at the temple and arrested the accused. "The accused hasn't spoken much during questioning. But, he claimed that he can see ghosts and understand their language. Kumar said he felt the girl was possessed and hit her head against the floor to get her rid of the negative spirits," an officer claimed.

From whatever he has said during questioning, it looks like he is mentally sick, the officer said. Police is awaiting the autopsy report to determine whether the accused had assaulted the girl sexually.

