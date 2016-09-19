NEW DELHI: With the festive season around the corner, the sudden outbreak of chikungunya and dengue in the national capital has badly affected the tourism sector. The health threat, if not contained soon, could result in huge losses to the economy, industry experts have cautioned.

Facing the twin viral onslaught, many Delhi residents are advising their friends and families in India and abroad to cancel or postpone visits to the city, which is seeing an upsurge of chikungunya after a gap of nearly 10 years. October-December is one of the peak travel seasons as festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas fall during it.

Dengue and chikungunya have so far claimed at least 35 lives and over 2,800 people are down with mosquito-borne fever in the national capital. “Delhi being hit the worst, the number of tourists visiting Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and other locations in the western state is coming down drastically with the state government itself cautioning tourists against the disease,” according to an assessment by ASSOCHAM.

The industry body has cautioned that the health crisis must be dealt with on a “war-footing” by the Centre and the state governments as the disease taking “epidemic proportion” is expected to result in a “loss to the tourism and aviation industries”.

“With increasing cases of chikungunya and dengue and the kind of negative reaction on the tourists, the traffic is set to drop drastically, leaving a bruising impact on businesses such as hotels, airlines, taxi operators and restaurants. Many tour operators are now gearing up with precautionary steps for foreigners arriving in Delhi during the peak tourist season set to begin from October,” ASSOCHAM stated.

Usually, in the winter season, roughly 2.5-3 lakh foreign tourists visit the Golden Triangle circuit of Delhi-Agra-Jaipur, accounting for about 30 per cent of the total number of the inbound traffic, the industry body said.