Congress declares 140 candidates for Delhi civic polls

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress released its first list of 140 candidates for the upcoming civic polls on Saturday night.



Names of the rest of the candidates for the 272-member municipal corporations would be announced on Sunday, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken tweeted.



Twenty-one out of the 140 candidates are sitting councillors.



The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is yet to declare its candidates, had announced that it would not give tickets to any of the sitting councillors.



The voting for the three municipal corporations -- east, south and north Delhi -- would be held on April 23 and the results would be declared on April 26.



The last date for filing nominations is April 3 (Monday).

