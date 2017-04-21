Parties claim victory as high voltage campaign ends for Delhi municipal polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High voltage campaign for the crucial municipal polls for three civic bodies in Delhi ended on Friday amidst the claims by the three main parties that they will win the polls.

In a triangular contest between the three major parties, BJP, Congress and AAP, Delhi is set to witness municipal polls on Sunday. While the leaders of three parties pour allegations on each other on the last day of campaigning, they also claimed of winning the political battle.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, “An internal survey conducted with a sample size of 52,000 voters in 13,000 polling booths has shown that Congress will win 208 wards among a total of 272 in three municipal corporations." He hit out at BJP and AAP, accusing them of running a "negative" campaign instead of suggesting solutions to the problems faced by the people.

Maken said hoardings of both the parties, instead of highlighting their achievements, are focusing on opponents and charges against them. "Arvind Kejriwal started this trend, but the people of Delhi want to know what parties can do for them and what have they done," he said.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alarmed Delhi voters of a dire fate if they voted for BJP. He tweeted: “Agar aapne BJP ko vote diya aur aapke bacche ko dengue ho jata hai to aap hi zimmedar honge, kyuki aapne dengue wali party, chikungunya wali party, maccharo wali party ko vote diya (If you (citizens) vote for the BJP and if your child contracts dengue then you will be responsible, because you voted for a party that represents dengue, chikungunya, mosquitoes...)."

The Delhi CM went to appeal to the people of the city to not vote for a 'finished' Congress. "No use to vote for Congress, don't waste your vote," he said. "Vote for an honest party (AAP) and we will make Delhi shine in one year and end the menace of dengue in 3 years," he said in his appeal to the public.

After the humiliating defeat in Punjab and Goa polls, a lot is at risk for the Aam Aadmi Party for this poll. Congress is also hoping to gain its supporters back particularly after the result of Rajouri Garden assembly bypoll. BJP, the party which have been ruling over the municipal bodies for last two terms hope to continue its presence.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who concluded his Vijay Vikas Yatra election campaign, said “During this MCD election campaign I have come in touch with lakhs of people and in their eyes I could see their disenchantment with Arvind Kejriwal Government for failing them on development and support for Prime Minister Narender Modi’s development oriented politics on the basis of which I am confident of BJP’s victory.”