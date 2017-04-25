Income Tax officials' land encroached in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 40 rag pickers have illegally occupied around 5 acres of land belonging to Income tax officials.

The case is of Akansha Cooperative Society, Abhay Khand 1, in Indirapuram, part of the national capital region, where one Bholanath Gupta leading the pack has encroached upon the land for the last five years.

The landowners collectively bought the land from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) in 2007 and constructed a boundary wall around it.

Gupta put up just a temporary shanty near the main entrance gate of the compound. Slowly in 2012, twenty more families shifted to the spot building huts. Owners lodged a complaint and police arrested Gupta who soon out on bail.

After coming out of jail, Gupta lodged a counter FIR in late 2012 against the owners alleging that the owners are forcefully trying to evict the families from the land belonging to him.

In March 2013, Gupta got a JCB machine and pulled the main gate of the compound and again set up shanties and Jhuggis on the land. Further, he started renting out the huts to slum dwellers.

“Many attempts were made after 2013 to vacate the people but all were in vain, the police themselves could not make them move” said one of the owners who pleaded anonymity.

Reportedly, there is illegal supply of water through a hand pump and there is also electricity in the hutments; two concrete rooms have also been built.

Last year the owners, making the GDA party, lodged a case at the National Human Rights Commission. Simultaneously Gupta filed a case against the owners in the Civil Court at Ghaziabad claiming the land belongs to him. The court ordered stay on the demolition orders given by the Commission. After a long period of argument, the court on 2nd March 2017 decided in favor of the owners and ordered demolition of 40 Jhuggi-Jhompris.

According to the police, a demolition operation was launched against the encroachers in the past week but they were unable to vacate the plot owning stiff resistance from the rag pickers.

“When we reached the spot to clear the area they resorted to stone pelting, bricks were thrown at us. We ordered reinforcements from two nearby police stations. After that a human shield of woman and children was made. Later an arrangement of talks between the owners and Gupta was held, but no decision has been made as of yet” Anil Yadav Circle Officer Indirapuram told Express.