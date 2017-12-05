Home Cities Delhi

National Green Tribunal gives 3 weeks to CPCB to differentiate human, bird excreta

Taking note of the submissions, the green panel granted time to the CPCB and posted the matter for hearing on January 10 next year.

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) today sought three weeks from the National Green Tribunal to analyse the excreta samples collected from an ex-army officer's South Delhi house which was allegedly splattered with faeces.

The apex pollution monitoring body told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that it has sent the samples to Central Forensic Science Laboratory Hyderabad for DNA profiling as the excreta was in a dry state.

The tribunal had earlier constituted a committee comprising representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Central Avian Research Institute and Central Pollution Control Board to collect samples from the house of Lt Gen (Retd) Satwant Singh Dahiya.

Dahiya had alleged that aircraft were dumping human waste from air before landing at the IGI Airport here.

The committee members were directed to collect samples and send them for tests to ascertain whether it was human or bird excreta.

The NGT had earlier directed the CPCB to take a clear stand whether it can differentiate between human excreta and bird poop.

Aviation regulator DGCA had maintained that it was impossible to dump human waste mid-air from aircraft toilet and bird droppings had landed on the complainant's house, after which the green panel had ordered testing of the excreta samples.

The CPCB had said that there were traces of faecal coliform in the samples, indicating presence of human waste.

Dahiya had sought action against the airlines and levy of hefty fines on them for endangering the health of residents The NGT had asked the aviation watchdog to issue a circular making it clear that aircraft would be subjected to surprise inspection to check whether their tanks were empty.

It had last year held that if "any aircraft, airlines and the handling services of registered aircraft" were found to be dumping human waste from air or toilet tanks were found to have been emptied before landing, they shall be subjected to environmental compensation of Rs 50,000 per case of default.

The NGT had also asked the DGCA to carry out surprise inspection of aircraft landing at the airport to check that their toilet tanks are not empty while landing and prevent waste from being splashed over residential areas and any other place before landing.

