Delhi Max hospital negligence: Newborn found alive passes away, father refuses to take body

A premature baby boy, who was declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but later found to be alive by his family, died on Wednesday afternoon at a private nursing home in Pitampura.

Published: 06th December 2017 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2017 10:27 AM

Max Hospital (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A premature baby boy, who was declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but later found to be alive by his family, died on Wednesday afternoon at a private nursing home in Pitampura. The baby had been battling for life for nearly a week. The family has refused to take the child’s body, demanding arrest of the erring doctors in the case.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday assured of action against the hospital and doctors after receiving the final report of a panel constituted by the Health Department to probe the alleged medical negligence by Max Hospital. In its initial report, the penal has found the hospital and doctors guilty.

“The preliminary report has found them guilty in certain aspects and the final report is expected in next
two days. Once we get that, we will take strictest possible action according to law,” he said.

Jain reiterated that on November 22, a notice was sent to Max Hospital for allegedly violating norms related to services to be given to EWS patients. “These two cases have been clubbed and we will take action accordingly,” he added.

Asked to respond to the allegation by the father that no one from the Delhi government approached the family to help, he said, “There are certain legalities involved but we responded immediately and took action.”

Meanwhile, the father of the dead twins, Ashish Kumar has said that he will get his wife discharged only after the arrest of the doctors who had declared the baby dead. His wife is still admitted at the Max Hospital.

Expressing condolences over the baby’s death, the hospital in a statement said, “We just learnt of the sad demise of the 23-week preterm baby, who was on ventilator support. Our deepest condolences are with the parents and other family members.”

