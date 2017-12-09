Delhi Public Works Department to beautify busiest Mukarba Chowk Flyover

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to beautify Mukarba Chowk Flyover on GT Karnal Road-Outer Rind Road intersection by carrying out resurfacing of roads, repairing work of foothpaths, signages among others.

The flyover, which had been constructed by the previous Sheila Dikshit government, is one of the busiest traffic junction in the national capital.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has asked its north zone chief engineer to carry out various proposed work including resurfacing of roads, repair of foothpaths, signages, railing and horticulture work at an estimated cost of around Rs 6.9 crore.

"I have been directed to refer to the proposal dated 29.9.2017 for according administrative approval & expenditure sanction of Pr. Secretary (PWD) for carrying out the work 'Resurfacing of roads including all roads and slip roads'.

"Repairs of foothpath, railing, signages, horticulture work at Mukarba Chowk Flyover for an estimated cost at Rs 6,90,73, 300," Vineet Kumar, PWD's deputy secretary, said in a written communication to the chief engineer (north).

Mukarba Chowk is one of the busiest junctions and also the entry gate for north corridor to the city.

It caters to traffic on National Highway 1 coming from Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir besides Narela and adjoining rural city's villages.