Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: AAP-BJP spar over stay on Max hospital licence cancellation; ruling party attacks L-G too

The order cancelling the licence of the hospital was stayed by the Court of Financial Commissioner, following which the facility resumed its operations today.

Published: 20th December 2017 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2017 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Max Hospital (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The stay on a Delhi government order cancelling the licence of Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh triggered a war of words between the AAP and the BJP with mutual allegations of "deals" with the healthcare group to protect it.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party also dragged the Lieutenant Governor into the controversy, saying his role in "protecting" Max Hospital has "clearly been established".

The order cancelling the licence of the hospital was stayed by the Court of Financial Commissioner, following which the facility resumed its operations today.

AAP's Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told a press conference that the Finance Commissioner is appointed by the LG and exercises powers delegated to him.

"The role of the BJP Central government-appointed L-G in protecting Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, has clearly been established," he said.

AAP's national spokesperson Dilip Pandey alleged that the BJP leadership is "conniving" with the hospital "behind closed doors" and conspiring against the people of Delhi.

"What is the deal between Manoj Tiwari and Max Hospital," he asked.

The office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal said in a statement that a "misinformation campaign" was launched by "vested interests" over the issue.

"The office of Lt Governor at no stage is involved in this matter," it said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit back at the AAP government, asking if there was any "deal" which was why cancellation of hospital's licence was stayed by its officer.

Tiwari said he was not surprised by the stay. "The Finance Commissioner who stayed the order comes under Delhi's Finance minister Manish Sisodia. I am not surprised. It was a drama by the AAP government to strike a big deal. It is clear now with stay on cancellation of licence of the hospital." "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should tell the people what was the deal that the licence cancellation order was stayed," he said.

The Delhi Congress alleged that the AAP government put up a "weak defence" before the appellate authority, resulting in the stay order.

"The government was not serious and ample loopholes were left for the hospital to get a stay over cancellation of its licence," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said.

The DGHS of the Delhi government's health department had cancelled licence of the hospital for multiple instances of alleged medical negligence, including a case in which one of the twins was found alive after being declared dead by the facility.

The hospital group had on December 13 filed an appeal in the Financial Commissioner's court against the cancellation of the licence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stay max hospital delhi max hospital license resumes operations baby declared wrongly dead AAP BJP Delhi L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp