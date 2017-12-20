Delhi: AAP-BJP spar over stay on Max hospital licence cancellation; ruling party attacks L-G too

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The stay on a Delhi government order cancelling the licence of Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh triggered a war of words between the AAP and the BJP with mutual allegations of "deals" with the healthcare group to protect it.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party also dragged the Lieutenant Governor into the controversy, saying his role in "protecting" Max Hospital has "clearly been established".

The order cancelling the licence of the hospital was stayed by the Court of Financial Commissioner, following which the facility resumed its operations today.

AAP's Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told a press conference that the Finance Commissioner is appointed by the LG and exercises powers delegated to him.

"The role of the BJP Central government-appointed L-G in protecting Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, has clearly been established," he said.

AAP's national spokesperson Dilip Pandey alleged that the BJP leadership is "conniving" with the hospital "behind closed doors" and conspiring against the people of Delhi.

"What is the deal between Manoj Tiwari and Max Hospital," he asked.

The office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal said in a statement that a "misinformation campaign" was launched by "vested interests" over the issue.

"The office of Lt Governor at no stage is involved in this matter," it said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit back at the AAP government, asking if there was any "deal" which was why cancellation of hospital's licence was stayed by its officer.

Tiwari said he was not surprised by the stay. "The Finance Commissioner who stayed the order comes under Delhi's Finance minister Manish Sisodia. I am not surprised. It was a drama by the AAP government to strike a big deal. It is clear now with stay on cancellation of licence of the hospital." "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should tell the people what was the deal that the licence cancellation order was stayed," he said.

The Delhi Congress alleged that the AAP government put up a "weak defence" before the appellate authority, resulting in the stay order.

"The government was not serious and ample loopholes were left for the hospital to get a stay over cancellation of its licence," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said.

The DGHS of the Delhi government's health department had cancelled licence of the hospital for multiple instances of alleged medical negligence, including a case in which one of the twins was found alive after being declared dead by the facility.

The hospital group had on December 13 filed an appeal in the Financial Commissioner's court against the cancellation of the licence.