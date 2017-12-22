Home Cities Delhi

Three held for running SUV over young man in Delhi

An officer said the victim was admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three persons were arrested for brutally assaulting a young man and critically injuring him by running an SUV over him after an accident in east Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused have been booked for attempted culpable homicide.

Garwis, 21, son of a businessman dealing in electronic goods, was returning home in Vivek Vihar in his car from their Ghaziabad shop when his vehicle collided with the sport utility vehicle of the accused near Vivek Vihar crossing around 11 p.m. on Thursday. 

"The three beat up Garwis and later ran the SUV over him. Some shopkeepers and passers-by overpowered one of the accused, Gaurav, and handed him to police," a senior police officer said.

His two accomplices Aditya and Uday fled the spot but were arrested on Friday morning from their residences in Vasant Kunj and Kalkaji in south Delhi.

"Garwis was admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical," the officer said.

The accused, in the age group of 30-35, own family businesses. Police said they would undergo medical examination to determine whether they were under the influence of liquor or not when they committed the crime. 

