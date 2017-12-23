Delhi: Undertrial prisoner commits suicide in Tihar jail
Published: 23rd December 2017
NEW DELHI: An undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail, police said today.
Soniram, who was lodged in jail number 5 in connection with a robbery case, was found hanging yesterday, they said.
The exact reason behind his extreme step was not yet known since no suicide note was found from the spot, the police said, adding that inquest proceedings were underway.