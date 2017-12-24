NEW DELHI: Twelve police personnel in south district were sent to district lines after they were found negligent in duty during a general night 'gasht' by the Delhi Police commissioner, officials said today.

The entire Delhi Police force, including commissioner Amulya Patnaik, were on night patrol last night, they said.

In south Delhi, negligence was seen in patrolling after which 12 police personnel attached with different stations were sent to district lines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said that last night during general gasht some deficiency was found in motorcycle patrolling on some corridors and roads.

"The responsible police personnel, who were designated for patrolling on those corridors, have been asked to explain the lapses and have been sending to district lines by me," said the DCP.

He added that the personnel concerned were from the police stations of Saket, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash and Ambedkar Nagar.