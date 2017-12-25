Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new section of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a ride in the much-awaited high-tech train.

The section connects Botanical Garden station in Noida to south Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir station.

Here are ten things you must know about Delhi's newest section of the Metro's Magenta line,

This new line of the Delhi Metro facilitates easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa. The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, while travelling through Blue and Violet Lines between the old stations takes 52 minutes. Ten trains will be operating on the new line, while two would be kept on reserve, one each at Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations. In a first, broad-sized coaches will ply on the standard gauge track of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, which would allow 30-40 more passengers than the capacity of coaches running on a standard gauge. The new coaches will have LED display, power charging capacity, and colourful seats. The new stations on the Magenta line will portray themes of nature, yoga, and cultural landmarks. Driverless trains are being introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds. The Magenta Line also marks the usage of the first platform screen doors (PSDs), which are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shuts after it departs. The new trains are energy-efficient and would save about 20 per cent energy compared to the existing coaches on the Delhi Metro. The new Kalkaji Mandir station is underground and an elevated walkway connects the new facility with the existing station, to facilitate passengers travelling towards Fardiabad side.

