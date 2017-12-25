NEW DELHI: It was a cold and foggy morning here on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met Office said.

At least 17 trains were cancelled, 26 delayed and six rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent and visibility was 400 metres.

"The sky will be clear during the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's minimum temperature recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average while the maximum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.