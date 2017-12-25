NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, which is expected to make commuting between South Delhi and Noida hassle-free.

Prime Minister Modi will reportedly address the gathering at the Botanical Garden Metro Station after taking a ride along the new section of the transport network.

The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa.

The coaches will reportedly have LED display, power charging capacity and colourful seats, while the stations will portray themes of nature, yoga, and cultural landmarks. Further, driverless trains are to be introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.

The Magenta Line also marks the usage of the first platform screen doors (PSDs), which are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shut after it departs.

On a related note, a driverless metro train on Tuesday rammed into a nearby boundary wall during a trial run, due to alleged negligence by the maintenance officials.

The accident, which occurred at the Kalindi Kunj Metro depot along the Magenta Line, reportedly happened when the train was being moved from the workshop without testing the brake system. As a result, when the train was moved up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall.

However, no casualties were reported.