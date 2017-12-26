NEW DELHI: It was a cold and foggy morning here on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the weather office said.

At least 10 trains were cancelled, 30 delayed and six rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 94 per cent and visibility stood at 300 metres.

The Met has predicted a clear day ahead.

"The sky will be mainly clear during the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average while the maximum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.