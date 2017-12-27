NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that Lt Governor Anil Baijal rejected the proposal of doorstep delivery of government services like caste/birth/address certificates, licences, pensions etc "without knowing reality".

"LG rejects proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 government services like caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations...etc'," he tweeted.

Attacking the decision, Sisodia said: "Huge setback in Delhi government's efforts to provide good and corruption free governance...LG has taken decision without knowing field reality."

He also said most of these services are already digital, yet there are long queues in offices.

"Despite digitalization, most people still have to run around government offices with documents etc."

Stressing that under the scheme, a government representative would visit peolple's houses to offer these services, Sisodia questioned if the Lt Governor has the "power to express difference of opinion with the elected government on such critical matters of public interest and be able to scuttle such measures".

"Public hugely suffering because of that."

The Delhi government had, under the scheme, decided to offer over 40 government services ranging from the grant of water connection to marriage certificate at people's doorstep.