NEW DELHI: Three persons, including two Delhi University students, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a minor boy and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his parents, police said today.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Mishra (24), Shubham Mishra (19) and Gaurav (22), they said.

Rahul was an employee of the victim's father and had been fired by him recently. He wanted to exact revenge from his former employer and planned the 3-year-old's abduction after taking inspiration from Hollywood movies, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh said the police were informed about the incident on December 22.

The complainant, who is the owner of a computer hardware store in Mandawli, told police that his son was taken to a juice stall by Rahul. He left the child there and accompanied the boy's mother for some other work.

The police had formed 16 teams to trace the boy.

"The teams had combed through Akshardham, Yamuna Bank and East Vinod Nagar areas. We then got inputs about the culprits' movements. When we closed in on them, they gave up the child near CWG village," Singh said.

The child was rescued but the accused fled the spot, the officer said.

Subsequently, all the three accused were later held, he said.

Rahul is a graduate from the Delhi University's School Of Open Learning (SOL), while Gaurav is a first-year student there, police added.