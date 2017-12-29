NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has ordered eateries to keep all meat -- raw or cooked -- out of sight as "it can hurt sentiments".

Sources said the ban, which was proposed by a Councillor from Najafgarh, will be effective in about a month's time.

Abdul Wajid Khan, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor in the South Delhi civic body, supported the order.

"Yes, the non-vegetarian food should be kept away from the sight. We are completely against these being sold openly," Khan told IANS.

"The seller should have the licence to sell it and should go about it by storing it inside somewhere," he said.