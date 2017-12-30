NEW DELHI: In the wake of a massive fire in a central Mumbai rooftop pub, the Delhi Police has asked managers and owners of restaurants in the city to be extra cautious to prevent any such incident here on New Year's eve.

"We have asked managers and owners of restaurants to ensure that such an incident does not happen here. We have also requested the Delhi Fire Services to deploy extra fire tenders," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh.

A massive fire swept through a plush rooftop pub in downtown Mumbai during a birthday bash before swiftly raging through the building, leaving 14 people dead and 21 injured.

Among those killed was Khushbu Bansali, the woman who was celebrating her 29th birthday at "1 Above" pub in upscale Parels Kamala Mill compound, and several of her friends.

The Delhi Police said the inner, middle and outer circles of Connaught Place will be closed for vehicular movement.

The DCP said only bonafide residents will be allowed to enter Connaught Place.

People having valid parking tickets and restaurant passes will be allowed to enter the area like we do every year, he added.

Singh said there will be "comprehensive police arrangement" as more than a lakh people throng Connaught Place on December 31.