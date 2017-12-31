NEW DELHI: On New Year's Eve, Delhi Lt.Governor Anil Baijal today directed the municipal corporations and the fire service department to inspect restaurants and pubs in the national capital to ensure fire safety compliance.

In wake of a massive fire at a central Mumbai rooftop pub, the Delhi Police has asked managers and owners of restaurants in the city to be careful on New Year's eve.

The fire accident at the pub claimed 14 lives.

"The MCDs & Fire Services Deptt directed again to inspect restaurants/pubs to ensure fire safety compliance. Action being taken against defaulters," Baijal said in a tweet.

He wished city residents a Happy New Year and urged them to celebrate responsibly.

In south Delhi, where a number of party hubs like Hauz Khas, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, and Greater Kailash are located, civic authorities have issued over 7,000 challans to eateries and pubs for violating health and safety norms.

The Delhi Police has asked restaurants and pubs across the city to desist from "fire acrobatics" without permission.

Fire tenders will be stationed near popular party hubs to ensure there is no delay in helping people in case of an emergency, a Delhi Fire Services official said.