NEW DELHI: Mob, mainly students celebrating the New Year, late on Saturday night allegedly molested a girl riding pillion on a bike. The miscreants allegedly tried to grab the victim near the market in Mukherjee Nagar, in the northwest Delhi.

This incident disturbed the law and order situation. It took almost 4 hours to bring things under control. The mob reportedly vandalised a police chowki when the cops tried to take shelter there. Bikers in an inebriated condition also broke video camera when cops tried to capture the incident. "We have registered a case and the investigation is on," Milind Dumbere, DCP, north-west said.

The incident took place around 12:30 am when cops standing near Batra cinema when they saw a group of youth trying to grab a female riding pillion on a bike. The drunk miscreants attacked the cops who tried to save the victim. Later, when cops went to police chowki, the groups allegedly ransacked the police chowki. Delhi police have registered a case against the miscreants.

Mukherjee Nagar area is very near to Delhi university north campus. Mainly DU students and civil service aspirants reside in the area.