Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police Head Constable shoots self at SC gate, family disputes suspected

The deceased, identified as head constable Chandpal, shot himself around 8.15 AM, said a senior police officer.

Published: 02nd January 2017 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2017 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Gun-generic

For representational purpose | AFP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi police constable posted in security wing of Supreme court allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning. 

According to the initial investigation, the deceased cop has been identified as head constable Chandpal. He shot himself with his service revolver. 

Chandpal was posted on a gate of Supreme court.

In total investigation has revealed chat Chandpal had some family dispute which might force him to commit suicide. 

According to a senior police officer, the deceased's family has been informed and legal proceeding has been initiated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi Police suicide head constable service revolver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp