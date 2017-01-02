Delhi Police Head Constable shoots self at SC gate, family disputes suspected

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi police constable posted in security wing of Supreme court allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning.

According to the initial investigation, the deceased cop has been identified as head constable Chandpal. He shot himself with his service revolver.

Chandpal was posted on a gate of Supreme court.

Delhi Police head constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver near SC gate G; hearse van reaches the spot pic.twitter.com/OKprGR9j12 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

In total investigation has revealed chat Chandpal had some family dispute which might force him to commit suicide.

According to a senior police officer, the deceased's family has been informed and legal proceeding has been initiated.