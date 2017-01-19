LCA Tejas to fly during Republic Day parade

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indigenous made Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas will make its maiden appearance in upcoming Republic Day parade by participating in the fly past over historic Rajpath.

Talking about Tejas' participation in the Republic Day Flypast, Air Commodore Rajiva Ranjan, Principal Director, Air Defence and Weapons System said, "First time after a gap of almost 50 years, you are going to see an indigenous fighter aircraft in the fly past. Earlier we have flown the Maruts. Five aircraft formation will fly over Rajpath during the Republic Day parade."

Maruts were the fighter-bombers manufactured by HAL during the 60s. It was India's first jet aircraft.]

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" was inducted into No. 45v Squadron named 'Flying Daggers' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 01 July 2016.

'Tejas' is the first advance Fly by Wire (FBW) fighter aircraft designed, developed and manufactured in India. The aircraft has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). LCA by now has clocked 2000 hrs till date in its 3000 sorties and without any accident. Tejas Squadron is presently operating from Bangaluru and will moved to Sulur airbase near Coimbatore soon.’

IAF disclosed that 35 Aircraft will be participating in the fly past this year’s Republic day parade. From Combat Aircraft like the Jaguars, SU 30, to MI 35 and MI17 V5 helicopters along with the Light Combat Helicopter Rudra and LCH Dhruv will take part in the parade. C17 Globemaster and the C130J Hercules will be the transport aircraft flying past in various formations along the Rajpath.