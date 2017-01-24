Home Cities Delhi

Are bureaucrats willing to send their wards to government schools: Delhi HC

Justice Manmohan said instead of taking over the private schools, public schools should be improved so that the parents in future only opt for these.

Published: 24th January 2017 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2017 07:38 PM

NEW DELHI: Terming as poor the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools here, the Delhi High Court today questioned the AAP government whether its bureaucrats are willing to send their wards to such institutions.   

Justice Manmohan said instead of taking over the private schools, public schools should be improved so that the parents in future only opt for these. "Your (Delhi government) schools are below the line. In United States of America people prefer to admit their children in public schools as the infrastructure and teachers are good.  

"In our public schools, the teachers do not even turn up for classes. It's not worth talking about the infrastructure," the court said, noting that "choice of freedom for everyone, especially with regard to education, cannot be merely taken away by an order" with regard to nursery admission on the basis of the neighbourhood criterion.        

It also asked the counsel for the Delhi government whether their bureaucrats are willing to send their children to public schools, which have to travel a long way to match with the private ones.       

"Your standards have fallen so steeply that it will take time to come up to the mark," the judge remarked and said, "Can you and me decide where the child of a parent should go to study." The court's observations came during hearing of pleas challenging the AAP government's recent order to private unaided schools to admit students in nursery using the neighbourhood norm.    

Defending the government's decision, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Directorate of Education (DoE), said they are taking initiatives to improve their schools and even the condition imposed on the private unaided schools are part of it, so they be allowed to go ahead with it (neighbourhood norm).     

"DoE has power to regulate rules with regard to schools here and the institutes should abide by these," the ASG said and also informed the court that they have extended till February 14, the last date for submissions of forms for nursery admission. To this, the court said it is allowing them to work, but they should do it without stepping into anyone's domain.   

It said by imposing a neighbourhood criteria, the Delhi government will promote corruption as the parents will furnish false documents at the time of admission.

