New Delhi: The Delhi University on Friday declared the second cut-off list for admissions for 58,000 seats in Undergraduate programs. The first list of around 66 colleges was declared a week ago which saw a drop of around 2 percent in most of the educational institutions.

The highest cut-off was at 98.25 percent for the BA (Hons) Psychology in Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

There are going to be a total four more such lists released by the university within a gap of three days, a total of 2,50,914 students have applied for 54,000 seats in 79 colleges. In the CBSE Class 12 examinations, nearly 90,000 students have scored more than 90% marks as compared to over 60,000 in 2015.