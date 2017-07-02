Delhi: Teen admitted to rehab centre dies after falling from hospital's 4th floor
By PTI | Published: 02nd July 2017
Last Updated: 02nd July 2017
NEW DELHI; A 14-year-old boy died after he fell from the fourth floor of a hospital building in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar.
Dinesh was admitted to the alcohol rehabilitation centre of the Deep Chand Bandhu hospital a few days back, police said.
He was trying to escape through a window and it is suspected he lost the balance and fell from the fourth floor, they added.
Police said he was found in a slums in Yamuna Bazar but they did not have detail information about his parents.
They said he was a drug-addict and was suffering from tuberculosis. The police have registered a case and are probing the matter.