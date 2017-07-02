NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police went in a tizzy after receiving a call this evening about a bomb planted in its headquarters here, which later turned out to be a hoax.

The police control room received a call from an unidentified mobile number around 8.40 PM about a bomb planted inside the Delhi Police's headquarters at ITO.

Initially, the police believed that the call was made from an Aircel number, but later on it was found to have been ported out to Vodafone, a senior police officer said.

Vodafone, however, informed that the number has been inactive since December 18 last year, he said.

On further probe, the police arrived at a conclusion that the number was from a Pune-based cellular company, but the police there informed that no such company exists, he said.

A bomb disposal squad inspected the building but no suspicious items were found, sources said.

The police are investigating the matter.