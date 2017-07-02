Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the photo book titled President Pranab Mukherjee - A Statesman and presenting first copy to the President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: With a few weeks left in his tenure, President Pranab Mukherjee showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for harmonious relations between them. The Prime Minister in his turn recalled "fatherly" guidance given by the President when he was new in the national capital.

Releasing the book -- President Pranab Mukherjee- A statesman, Prime Minister said that "Pranab Da as a father guided him when he was new in the office". "Pranab Da always showed concern for my well being and sometimes also advised to cut down on official engagements," Modi said on the occasion, saying he was enriched after every meeting with the President.

President Mukherjee noted that it had not been that there were no disagreements between him and the Prime Minister. "In the last three years, there were a few occasions when there were divergences in the views but they always remained with us. Such divergences of views never came in the way of the functioning of the offices of the President and the Prime Minister," said Mukherjee.

The book is a photo essay brought by The Statesmen.