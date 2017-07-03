NEW DELHI: Sacked Delhi Minister and rebel AAP legislator Kapil Mishra was again marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly during the special session. This is the third time that he was evicted from the House since May.

This time, Mishra was thrown out of the assemble after he referred Speaker Ram Nivas Goel “Dhritarashtra” (a character from Mahabharata). Mishra has claimed that Goel has not taken any action on his letter leveling allegation against AAP minister.

“Why are you sitting on my letter like Dhritarashtra?” Mishra asked the speaker. He had last week written a letter to the speaker “demanding justice” for disgruntled AAP volunteer Simran Kaur who had alleged that she was assaulted by three AAP MLAs.

Last week, he was marshalled out following a heated argument between him and other legislators of the ruling party. Earlier in May, Mishra was escorted out of the House during a one-day session after he and a few AAP MLAs came to blows when the sacked minister held out a banner with allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.