NEW DELHI: Delhi police senior officer Mukesh Kumar Meena who has been sharing bitter relationship with Delhi government has been shifted to Delhi government’s Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) from Delhi police. Earlier, he was working as Special commissioner of New Delhi in Delhi police with additional charge of ACB.

Despite being promoted to the rank of a special commissioner last year, Meena was looking after the charge of joint commissioner of police, New Delhi range. LG Delhi has transferred almost half a dozen of senior officers of Delhi police.

Meena was appointed to the ACB in 2015, a move that had led to a tussle between the then L-G Najeeb Jung and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ACB is investigating the PWD scam, in which one of the FIRs is registered against a firm belonging to Kejriwal's late relative Surender Kumar Bansal and the tanker scam, among other important cases.

Among other transfers, Najeeb Jung, Delhi’s ex LG most trusted man, Ajay Chaudhary, a 1996-batch IPS officer, will be assuming charge as joint commissioner of police, New Delhi range. Chaudhary, was posted as an OSD (officer on special duty) to Delhi L-G.

Other transfers include T N Mohan, special commissioner of police, general administration who has been tasked to head the police's vigilance wing.

Rajesh Malik, a 1986-batch IPS officer, who was posted in Arunachal Pradesh will be returning to Delhi to replace Mohan. After Amulya Patnaik, who was heading police's vigilance wing, assumed charge as Delhi police commissioner, Mohan was looking after the vigilance wing.

Atul Katiyar, a 1997-batch IPS officer, will be assuming charge of joint commissioner of police, special branch. K Jegadesan and Narendra Singh Bundela have been appointed as joint commissioners of police of Training and Headquarters, respectively.