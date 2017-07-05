NEW DELHI: BJP MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday alleged that firms close to PWD minister Satyendra Jain were favoured while awarding contracts for hiring mechanical cleaning machines, and demanded a probe against him.

“The AAP government has violated rules for hiring mechanical sweepers to clean the roads. The government hasn’t followed the CPWD guidelines,” said Sirsa.

Sirsa alleged that the sweepers hired by the government are Euro-III compliant, but only Euro 4 vehicles are allowed to ply on Delhi roads as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the NGT.

“As per government guidelines, no vehicle registered outside Delhi can operate intra-city services even if it has national permit. However, the sweepers hired by the government are registered in UP and other states,” he said.

Sirsa said the Delhi Jal Board hired iron body tankers for carrying water, violating WHO and the government guidelines. Only steel body tankers are allowed to carry water. “It is surprising that the government has approved use of iron body tankers.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP president Manoj Tiwari held a ‘social media meet’ where he discussed the opportunities given by various social media platforms and how on many occasions fake accounts can spread misinformation among the masses.

“We have to make positive use of social media and whenever there is a sensitive issue before forwarding posts we must try and cross check contents” said Tiwari.