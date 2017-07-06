NEW DELHI: New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Delhi government will raise the allowances of anganwadi workers and helpers in the city and set it in accordance with the prevailing minimum wages.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement after a meeting with a delegation of the Delhi Anganwadi Worker-Helper Association here.

A Cabinet note will be brought to effect the hike, said Atishi Marlena, advisor to the deputy chief minister. There are around 11,000 anganwadi centres in Delhi.

Currently, anganwadi workers are paid Rs 5,000 per month while helpers take home around Rs 2,500. "The revised allowances will be set according to the minimum wages.

It will be calculated based on the hours they put in. Usually, their duty hours fall between 9 am and 2 pm," a government official said. The delegation also sought improvement in the menu and quality of food at the anganwadis.

They also demanded clubbing of centres so that they become spacious. "Additional work should be given to anganwadi workers. They can be engaged in initiatives like the polio drops campaign," a statement released by the association said.

The anganwadi centres come under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme of the Centre.