NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today asked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet an NGO to examine and resolve education-related difficulties faced by children, including those with special needs and disabilities.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to the Delhi government and its Directorate of Education (DoE) and sought their replies on the NGO's plea. Sisodia also holds the Education portfolio in the AAP government.

The court was of the view that the issue can be resolved by a meeting with the government as "government schools are doing better than private ones".

The court said a representative of the competent authority, DoE, be also part of the meeting with the NGO which has sought that free education provided under the Right to Education (RTE) Rules should include teaching aids used by private schools for care of children with special needs and disabilities.

The bench said that deliberations of the meeting, to be held on July 11, may be placed before the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) which may indicate its stand before the court on the next date of hearing on July 31.

The plea, filed by advocate Khagesh Jha, has also claimed that the rules have failed to take into consideration the rights of persons with disability. The DoE, represented by advocate Gautam Narayan, told the bench that similar issues have been raised by the NGO, Justice for All, and these were pending before another bench.