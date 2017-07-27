DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) server hacking case has prepared a 20-page charge sheet claiming that it was 'well-planned crime'.

According to the sources, Prometric Testings Pvt Ltd - the US-based software company hired by CBSE for handling NEET 2017 has accepted that their software might have been hacked."Prometric told us (Crime Branch officials) that the software can be hacked and it might be possible that students got benefits by hacking the software," a police official said.

"Accused took help of local software engineers, old students to hack the software. It is a well planned, well-organised crime. It has been found during the investigation that accused asked students to choose specific centers. The Crime Branch has prepared a 20-page charge sheet for the NEET Software hacking case," an official said.

According to the charge sheet drafted by the police, Prometric Testings failed to identify the alleged ‘Ammyy Admin’ which was used to hack the examination software. This software was prepared by the accused with the help of the local staff.

"It was found that the site-supervisor of Chandigarh Centre used the Ammyy Admin to connect the students with people outside who solved the papers on their behalf," official added.

Cops have mentioned in the charge sheet that cops got a tip-off that on January 20 that some people cracked the online medical entrance examination, held between December 5 and December 13, by hacking the server. It was also found during an investigation that two people who were arrested in April claimed that they had taken a huge amount from the students who allegedly took an illegal route to pass the examination.